Short Interest in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Drops By 18.9%

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the January 28th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 159,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PCN stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.30. The company had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,386. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average is $16.56. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

