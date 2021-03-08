Short Interest in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Increases By 42.3%

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the January 28th total of 976,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 708,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $242.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1,614.49 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $205.20 and a 52 week high of $328.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $264.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.88.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.25 million. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 21.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James raised SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the third quarter worth about $514,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

