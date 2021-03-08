Short Interest in SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Drops By 19.4%

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the January 28th total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 309.0 days.

SMTGF stock opened at $58.45 on Monday. SMA Solar Technology has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $82.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.70.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

