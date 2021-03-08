Short Interest in Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Increases By 28.3%

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the January 28th total of 1,200,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:SNGX opened at $1.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83. Soligenix has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $48.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Soligenix alerts:

SNGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Soligenix from $7.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Soligenix in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNGX. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Soligenix by 1,086.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 135,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 124,334 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Soligenix by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soligenix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Soligenix by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Soligenix during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Soligenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soligenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.