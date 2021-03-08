Short Interest in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Drops By 18.6%

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 139,500 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the January 28th total of 171,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 284,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Teekay LNG Partners stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 730 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.35. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 20.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 55.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 943.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 430,298 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. 23.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGP. B. Riley increased their price target on Teekay LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

