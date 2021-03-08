Short Interest in Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Decreases By 17.6%

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 44,159,300 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the January 28th total of 53,594,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 44,159.3 days.

TLSNF stock opened at $4.10 on Monday. Telia Company AB has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $4.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.12.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

