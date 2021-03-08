Short Interest in Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Declines By 21.5%

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,781,600 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the January 28th total of 3,543,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13,908.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Monday, February 8th. HSBC downgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group upgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS UNBLF opened at $76.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.83. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a twelve month low of $34.48 and a twelve month high of $110.39.

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

