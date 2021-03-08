Short Interest in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Expands By 33.8%

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the January 28th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 969,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the third quarter worth about $850,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 26,782 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 376,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 175,456 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.92. 2,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,691. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.66. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $5.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

