Sidoti Upgrades HNI (NYSE:HNI) to Buy

HNI (NYSE:HNI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Get HNI alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HNI traded up $1.52 on Monday, hitting $39.93. 5,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,270. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.61. HNI has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.10.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. HNI had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HNI by 267.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in HNI by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in HNI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in HNI by 41.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in HNI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HNI

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.