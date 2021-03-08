Signaturefd LLC Acquires 701 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,892,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,539,000 after purchasing an additional 254,036 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,452,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,665,000 after acquiring an additional 92,584 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at $57,076,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 55.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,077,000 after acquiring an additional 349,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 83.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 356,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after acquiring an additional 161,584 shares during the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHG opened at $54.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.94 and its 200 day moving average is $51.76.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $1.0331 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.15%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

