Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ciena by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Ciena by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Ciena by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Ciena by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 39,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CIEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.43.

CIEN stock opened at $49.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.16 and a 200 day moving average of $48.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.24 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $137,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,921 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

