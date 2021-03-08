Signaturefd LLC Has $494,000 Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,337 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 38,235 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,136,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in DexCom by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,686 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $31,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.39, for a total value of $177,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,654 shares of company stock valued at $26,380,350. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DXCM opened at $364.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.89. The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 150.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.07 and a 1 year high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.35.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

