Signaturefd LLC Has $649,000 Stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,390 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 10,252 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE KB opened at $41.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.72. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $43.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

