Signaturefd LLC Has $704,000 Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Twilio by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $337.28 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The stock has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $396.26 and its 200-day moving average is $320.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWLO. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.50.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total transaction of $650,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total value of $18,007,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,042 shares of company stock worth $85,756,404 over the last three months. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

