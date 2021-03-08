Signaturefd LLC Purchases 3,093 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 295.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $137.40 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.70 and a 52-week high of $138.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.13 and its 200 day moving average is $122.95.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

