Signaturefd LLC Sells 136 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 31,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 746,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 328,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 126,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WM shares. Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,425,967 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WM opened at $118.68 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $125.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.03.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

