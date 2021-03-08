Signaturefd LLC Sells 137 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,452 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $132.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.04.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.64, for a total value of $792,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,914.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,055 shares of company stock valued at $16,618,414 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.