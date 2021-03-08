Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,857,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,921,000 after purchasing an additional 808,565 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,859,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,238 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,549,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,652,000 after acquiring an additional 745,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,845,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,783 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,702,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,322,000 after acquiring an additional 39,556 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WORK stock opened at $40.45 on Monday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $44.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.74 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.39.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Slack Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.65.

In other Slack Technologies news, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $213,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 294,561 shares in the company, valued at $12,557,135.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $338,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,011. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

