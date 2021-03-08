Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) PT Raised to C$32.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday.

TSE ZZZ opened at C$30.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.96, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.13. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of C$7.75 and a twelve month high of C$31.74. The stock has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 22.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 28.26%.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

