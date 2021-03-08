Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) shot up 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $3.00. 654,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 509,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.23 million, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.09.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 29.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Smart Sand, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,102,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,172.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SND. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Sand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Smart Sand in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Smart Sand by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 43,515 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Smart Sand in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Smart Sand by 167.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 291,392 shares in the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND)

Smart Sand, Inc, integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

