Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 866,900 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the January 28th total of 613,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of SWX opened at $69.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Southwest Gas has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $81.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 9.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $44,613,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 343.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 11,401 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 612,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,215,000 after purchasing an additional 40,735 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 748,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,497,000 after purchasing an additional 77,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,368,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

SWX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

