Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Short Interest Up 40.3% in February

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the January 28th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $108,400.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 245,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,829. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOV. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Spark Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the third quarter worth $213,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 282.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 144,852 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LOV stock opened at $5.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.62. Spark Networks has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

