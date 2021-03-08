SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD opened at $159.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.90. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

