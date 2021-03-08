SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Moller Financial Services acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $51.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.96. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $51.70.

