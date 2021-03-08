Spectiv (SIG) One Day Volume Tops $18.00

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 8th. During the last week, Spectiv has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Spectiv token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectiv has a market cap of $30,342.61 and $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00058462 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $402.61 or 0.00791852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00009290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00026009 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00060653 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00029090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00041434 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv (CRYPTO:SIG) is a token. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectiv’s official website is www.spectiv.io. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Spectiv

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

