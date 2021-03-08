Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Short Interest Down 20.4% in February

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 202,100 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the January 28th total of 253,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sphere 3D during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sphere 3D by 44.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 76,268 shares in the last quarter. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ANY opened at $2.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12. Sphere 3D has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.91.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

