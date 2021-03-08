Spire Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NYSE:SR)

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

Spire has increased its dividend by 17.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Spire has a payout ratio of 63.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Spire to earn $4.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.9%.

Shares of SR opened at $70.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. Spire has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $81.63.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.36 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Spire will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Spire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cfra lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Spire in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

