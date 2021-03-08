Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,852 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Spirit Airlines news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $131,050.00. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $34.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.59. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $39.14.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.25 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAVE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Vertical Research lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

