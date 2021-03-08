Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Up 7.3%

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) shot up 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.15 and last traded at $36.94. 7,162,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 5,500,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.42.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAVE. Susquehanna upped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average of $24.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $131,050.00. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

