Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Earns Buy Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $215.00 target price on the software company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $240.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SPLK. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Pritchard Capital lowered their price objective on Splunk from $234.00 to $178.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $208.11.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of SPLK opened at $136.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.04. Splunk has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Splunk will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $188,189.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,850,960.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $87,048.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,775. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Splunk by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.