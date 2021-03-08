SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 12.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth $309,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 10.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 199.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 120,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after buying an additional 80,361 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SSNC stock opened at $65.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.