SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSR Mining Inc. is a mining company. It focused on the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of precious metal projects. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and mineral properties. It principally serves electronics, coin fabrication, dentistry, jewelry, other industrial, technology, pharmaceuticals and solar energy markets. SSR Mining Inc, formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc, is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SSRM. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $28.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $14.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.72. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 7.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

