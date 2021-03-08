State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $110.25 on Monday. Masonite International Co. has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $115.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.36 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Northcoast Research raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masonite International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.20.

In related news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $285,625.00. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

