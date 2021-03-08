State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $699,000 Stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $29.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.88. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $38.36.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $574.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VSTO. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $523,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,006.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.