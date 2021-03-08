State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 630 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Domo were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Domo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Domo by 523.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Domo by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Domo by 265.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Domo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DOMO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Domo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Domo from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Domo from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.43.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 172,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $9,515,029.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,666,771.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $247,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,764,652.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,759 shares of company stock worth $16,478,979 over the last three months. 15.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DOMO stock opened at $56.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 3.07. Domo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $79.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.85.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.76 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

