State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 650 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of StoneX Group worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,551,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,743,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Glenn Henry Stevens acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.19 per share, with a total value of $159,570.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $340,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,054,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,057 shares of company stock worth $1,536,796 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of StoneX Group in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $61.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.24. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $65.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 0.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

