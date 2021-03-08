State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 750 Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 1,080.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCRB opened at $19.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.86. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 4.07.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCRB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Seres Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.43.

Seres Therapeutics Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

