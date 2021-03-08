State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 750 Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCRB. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 225.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 1,080.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.43.

NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $19.06 on Monday. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.86.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Seres Therapeutics Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

