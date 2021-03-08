State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 8,098 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,098 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SPX were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPXC. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPX by 125.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPX by 123.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPX by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in SPX in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in SPX in the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $55.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. SPX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $60.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.35.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.20 million. SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SPX Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of SPX in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,134,751.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

