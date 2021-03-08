State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Takes $751,000 Position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vroom by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,071,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,754,000 after buying an additional 1,002,994 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Vroom by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,319,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,091,000 after buying an additional 1,248,659 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its position in Vroom by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,170,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,583,000 after buying an additional 544,451 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Vroom by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 704,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,483,000 after buying an additional 80,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRM shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Vroom from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vroom from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vroom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

In related news, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia Moran sold 29,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,380 shares of company stock valued at $4,987,688 over the last 90 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VRM opened at $31.97 on Monday. Vroom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average of $45.08.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.20 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

