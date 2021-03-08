Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,369,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 327,855 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $50,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 203,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 24,651 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 861,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,758,000 after purchasing an additional 446,958 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,348,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,733,000 after purchasing an additional 260,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 100,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 46,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $45.72 on Monday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $46.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average of $35.12.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

