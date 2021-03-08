Steem Achieves Market Cap of $171.65 Million (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000894 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $171.65 million and $12.54 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Steem has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $51,011.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.12 or 0.01019626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.03 or 0.00360755 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00031146 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002984 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000286 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 393,256,914 coins and its circulating supply is 376,282,820 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

