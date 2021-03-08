Stifel Nicolaus Raises AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Price Target to $48.00

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AOCIF. National Bank Financial raised shares of AutoCanada from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.17.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

Shares of AutoCanada stock opened at $21.98 on Thursday. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $23.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.77.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.