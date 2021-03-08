Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Major Shareholder Global Healthcare Fun Tamarack Purchases 625,000 Shares

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) major shareholder Global Healthcare Fun Tamarack purchased 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,223,334 shares in the company, valued at $6,757,334.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ STRM opened at $1.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $58.26 million, a P/E ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.35.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRM. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 172,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the period. 43.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

