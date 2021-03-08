Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subsea 7’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SUBCY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Subsea 7 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. SEB Equities downgraded Subsea 7 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Subsea 7 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUBCY opened at $10.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Subsea 7 has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $10.97.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

