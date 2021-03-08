Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Subsea 7 in a report issued on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subsea 7’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Thursday. SEB Equities lowered Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Subsea 7 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised Subsea 7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Subsea 7 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Subsea 7 presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

SUBCY opened at $10.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Subsea 7 has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $10.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.79.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 33.70%.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.