SunContract 1-Day Volume Tops $474,616.00 (SNC)

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. During the last week, SunContract has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. SunContract has a total market cap of $5.31 million and $474,616.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SunContract token can now be purchased for $0.0433 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SunContract alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00058673 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.63 or 0.00801716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009334 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00026280 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00061035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00029302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00041954 BTC.

SunContract Token Profile

SunContract (CRYPTO:SNC) is a token. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 tokens. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here. SunContract’s official website is suncontract.org.

SunContract Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SunContract should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SunContract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SunContract Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SunContract and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.