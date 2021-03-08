SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock Price Down 5.2% on Analyst Downgrade

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $24.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. SunPower traded as low as $28.64 and last traded at $29.09. 3,826,852 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 9,641,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.68.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on SunPower from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of SunPower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Get SunPower alerts:

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $76,060.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 31,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $1,174,716.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,939.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,254 shares of company stock worth $8,748,308. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 4th quarter worth about $18,782,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of SunPower by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 137,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 148,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 21,182 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SunPower by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.62 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.38.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.