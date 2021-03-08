SVB Leerink Comments on Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.38) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.74) EPS.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $21.31 on Monday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $25.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 941.07% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.