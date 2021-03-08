Sylo (SYLO) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.90 Million

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Sylo has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and $198,067.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sylo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sylo has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sylo Token Profile

SYLO is a token. It was first traded on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 tokens. The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io.

Sylo Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sylo using one of the exchanges listed above.

